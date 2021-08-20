Selena Gomez taught WAP lyrics to her Only Murders in the Building co stars Steve Martin and Martin Short

Selena Gomez recently spoke to Elle USA for a candid chat about working in the pandemic, her relationship with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, and much more. In her new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, Gomez stars alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. The story follows 3 residents investigating and creating their own podcast after one of their neighbours is found murdered.

Shooting in the peak of COVID, Selena recalled how challenging it was to be on set. “No one was allowed to be on set. Everybody wore masks and shields. If I touched a prop, they cleaned it,” she recalled. For a kissing scene, she was required to wash her mouth out with Listerine after each take—7 to 10 of them. “It burned my mouth. I was like, ‘I want to throw up.’ I’ve never experienced a set like that,” she said.

Selena’s co-star Martin Short also spoke to Elle and described the singer as “a brilliant actress”. Diving deep into his and Steve Martin’s relationship with the pop icon, Short said: “And there’s an immediate warmth and loveliness to her. Marty and I were both knocked out by her understanding that quiet acting is powerful acting."

The three of them bonded instantly, and Selena even schooled Martin on some millennial lingo! “There was a line in the script that said, ‘She’s an OG.’ And Steve walked up and said, ‘Can somebody tell me what OG means?’ ” she said. “I started dying laughing.” On another occasion, she taught him the lyrics to WAP. “Steve said, ‘Marty, I just heard new lyrics to Top Hat and Tails,'" Short recalled. Gomez loved working with the older actors. “I got to be in a space with so much wisdom,” she says. “They became my uncles.” Martin echoed the sentiment: “We ended up feeling very close to Selena.”

