Selena Gomez & Taylor Swift's fans trend 'Taylena' as they suspect a collab after Rare singer shares photos.

Selena Gomez's Instagram post has sent fans into a happy panic mode as they flooded social media wondering if the throwback snaps were a hint at a collab.

Selena Gomez sent social media into a frenzy when she took to Instagram to share throwback photos with Taylor Swift. Sharing a series of photos, Selena revealed that she is "kinda missin" Taylor and the fun times they spent. The photos in no time sent fans into a happy panic mode as they flooded social media wondering if the 'Rare' singer's Instagram post was a hint.

Well, it is safe to say that fans of both the artists could not keep calm and began wondering if Taylor and Selena were collaborating for a brand new project. The throwback photos spread like wild fire and Selena's Selenators and Taylor's Swifties came together to trend 'Taylena'.

One ecstatic fan tweeted, "Are we clowning or will we actually get a taylena collab !!??? and a kaylor too ?? tf is happening ?? my mind is short-circuiting peeps ...i am not okay at all. #taylorsversion #taylena."

While another wrote, "Taylena is comin how ya'all so stable #TaylorsVersion #TaylorSwift #SelenaGomez #Taylena."

Recently, in an interview, Selena had hinted at retiring from music. She told Vogue, "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

A fan couldn't help but connect the dots and wondered if Selena plans to do her last project with Taylor. "idk if we're gonna get a #taylena collab or so...but, imagine if Taylor said, "Before you kinda retire from music or take a break, let's collab" and Selena replied with a 'yes'. (SIC)," a fan tweeted.

ARE WE CLOWNING OR WILL WE ACTUALLY GET A TAYLENA COLLAB !!??? AND A KAYLOR TOO ?? TF IS HAPPENING ?? MY MIND IS SHORT-CIRCUITING PEEPS ...I AM NOT OKAY AT ALL .#TaylorsVersion #taylena — Bloom Peters (@BloomPeters9) March 23, 2021

I wish for another collab#taylena — mjmvlsqz (@Mavkyoriego) March 23, 2021

