Selena Gomez teams up with mom Mandy Teefey to launch new mental wellness platform Wondermind

Selena Gomez has launched a new mental wellness platform with the help of her mother Mandy Teefey and The Newsette’s Daniella Pierson. The main motive of the platform is to promote mental wellbeing and destigmatize mental health issues.

The official website of the platform says, "No matter how down or confused you might feel, we’ve been there too. So we created a space to work it all out every day with candid conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.”

According to Wondermind's official Instagram account, the founding members wanted an "inclusive" place where people would be free to open up about their mental health struggles. "We’ve each had our own mental health struggles, and we realized there was no inclusive, fun, and easy place where people could come together to explore, discuss, and navigate their feelings. So we created it," their statement reads.

Take a look at Wondermind's social media platform:

Gomez has been an advocate for mental health for a long time now. She had also openly discussed the fact that she was suffering from bipolar disorder. The newly launched website is also slated to host podcasts and interview celebrities about their mental wellness journeys.

The Lose You To Love Me singer's initiative aims at providing "mental fitness" with "no judgement, just progress." In the welcome video, Gomez also says, "I’m so excited about Wondermind because I want there to be a place of people coming together and understanding that they’re not alone."

