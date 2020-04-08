Selena Gomez teases her new song Boyfriend and fans shower her with love

A day after she announced the release of Boyfriend, Selena Gomez shared an audio clip teasing the new song. Check it out below.

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez announced she was dropping her new song Boyfriend. The song was composed as part of her recently released album Rare. However, the songstress did not include the track on the playlist. But now, the 27-year-old artist decided to drop the song on Thursday, April 9. Ahead of the song's release, Selena shared a small audio clip on her Instagram. Set against Selena's selfie, the clip features just musical notes on repeat with no lyrics revealed.

On the cover, Selena appears decked up with a different hairdo and her red lips stand out. The Lose You To Love Me hitmaker sticks her tongue out in the photo. She shared the audio clip with the caption, "There’s a difference between a want and a need. Some nights I just want more than me." The audio tease left fans begging the singer to drop the song already. "Cant wait for this," commented a fan on her Instagram post. "I'm soo excitedddd for this! Cant waittt," added another fan. So many fans showered the singer with love through heart emojis.

Check out the audio tease for Selena Gomez's Boyfriend below:

Before she confirmed she was dropping the new song, Selena issued a fair clarification. She said, "Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend'. It’s a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don’t need anyone other than yourself to be happy."

"We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is no where near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I’m praying for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic," Selena shared.

"Because of that, I’m personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th," concluded her post.

