Selena Gomez TEASES new music, reveals how it will be different from her past 'sad girl songs'

During her recent appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show on December 5, Gomez was quizzed about the speculation that she's ready to release new song soon following the release of her documentary , My Mind & Me , a title song for which was also released as a single. Admitting that she will be dropping new tunes soon, Selena responded, "That's accurate."

Selena Gomez fans have a reason to celebrate as the singer in her recent interview opened up about releasing new music. Nearly, two years after the release of her third studio album Rare, the singer revealed on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she's currently in the studio working on some new music, and teased how it will be different.

Different from 'sad girl songs'

Selena opened up about working on new music and also how she will be giving her fans something different this time. She said, "I'm so used to writing sad-girl songs. But I'm ready to have some fun and I think people are going to like it." To update her fans further on by when they can expect her to release her new songs, the singer added, "Hopefully next year." Not only that, with a new album on the way, the Lose You To Love Me singer also hinted that a tour may also be on the way.

Selena Gomez's documentary

Selena recently gave a candid peek at her mental health journey along with her navigating her lupus diagnosis in her AppleTV+ documentary, My Mind & Me. In the film, Gomez opened up about how she wants to use her position to help people more and said, "My ultimate dream is that I am able to save people's lives through something, whether it's a song, music or it's just me speaking about the troubles, trials and tribulations I have been through."