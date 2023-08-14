Selena Gomez teases new single 'Single Soon' with little sister's voice; launch date and more to know

Just as the fans thought that Selena Gomez was on vacation, and enjoying herself with her family, she has dropped hints that she is working secretly. The news surfaced when a website emerged on the internet bearing the title 'Single Soon.' Given the inclusion of music platforms such as YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify in the title, fans swiftly deciphered that this indicated an upcoming track. Moreover, the new website conceals a secret that contains all the hints about the impending track. So, when is the new song scheduled for release, and can we expect a music video as well? Here's everything you need to know about Selena's upcoming hit.

Single Soon: Everything to know about it

The news about Selena working on her new single broke when this website appeared. The origin of the site's visibility remains unclear, but it's likely that the track's PR team is diligently promoting it from the ground up. The website included a link that dialed a number leading directly to voicemail. Interestingly, when a fan attempted to contact the number, it turned out to be Selena's younger sister's voicemail. Not only that, but the voicemail also held a message for the eager fans awaiting Selena's upcoming track.

The message revolves around a boyfriend and concludes with a 3-second musical snippet, potentially offering a sneak peek into the song. Currently, neither Selena nor any of her team members have confirmed the authenticity of the website and the phone number. Nevertheless, the orchestrated nature of these events suggests that it's unlikely to be a fabrication. As a result, it remains intriguing to discover what the Bad Liar singer has in store for her fans.

Selena Gomez's new single release date

As of the time of writing, there appears to be no official word from any of Selena's teammates regarding the release of the single. Typically, tracks are released within a month of the commencement of promotions. In this instance, now that Selena has mentioned the upcoming track, fans can anticipate its release in the month of August. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any further information.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez's weekend was all about eating food in bed and doing pilates; PICS Inside