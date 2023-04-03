Selena Gomez thanks bestie Taylor Swift for transporting her into ‘special world’ with Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert started with a bang and she is already breaking the records with her performance, most recently being the highest number of attendees at the concert for the female artist in the U.S.A. Many celebrities have been in attendance at Taylor Swift’s concert at the Eras Tour which also includes her best friend Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez and her sister Gracie attended a Taylor Swift concert in Texas and they seemingly enjoyed it very much. Gomez even made an Instagram post which has sent the Selenators and Tay Tay’s massive fandom in a frenzy. Here is everything about Selena Gomez and her half sister Gracie attending Taylor Swift’s concert.

Selena Gomez Instagram post

Selena Gomez took to her Instagram to show how much she enjoyed Taylor Swift’s concert along with her half-sister Gracie. In one picture, Gomez was seen making a heart from her hands as she was watching her bestie Taylor Swift perform. In another video, Gomez and her half sister can be seen swaying and singing along with Swift as they enjoyed the concert.

Selena Gomez captioned the post and wrote, ‘Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always’.

Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post by Wolves singer as they hailed Swift and Gomez’s friendship. One user commented, ‘Friendships like this are hard to find’ while the other one wrote ‘Those are the best friendships’.

Several videos of Selena Gomez enjoying Tayloy Swift concert have gone viral. In one video we can even see Tay Tay and Gracie exchanging gifts with each other. While performing Swift knelt down and handed Gracie a black fedora cap while Gracie gave the singer a bracelet.

