Selena Gomez thinks Zayn Malik is ‘so cute’ and wants to see how it will go, reveals Insider

This year started off being all about Selena Gomez, who has been serving either with her kind heart or fan moments to being one of the most followed and now finally getting who she desired.

Fans can't contain their excitement enough about the couple, and every audience member waits for one thing: the couple's official announcement with pictures on social media, which will melt everyone's heart. The couple's secret affair came to light after they were photographed sharing intimate moments together at a restaurant in New York City last month. Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik's relationship is apparently becoming hotter.

What is the couple's take on this?

"They get along great. The insider claimed that Selena would like to continue this relationship because Zayn is her ideal partner.

Selena Gomez's take on her relationship with Zayn Malik

Gomez revealed in 2012 that Malik was the One Direction member she most desired to kiss, proving that she had always had a thing for the singer, as the insider also noted.

The insider continued, "She thought he was really sweet." and hoped for the best.

Zayn Malik’s comment over Selena Gomez

As for Malik, it appears that there is a connection because he follows 18 people on Instagram, including Gomez.

The insider said, "They began creeping into each other's DMs and discovered they knew a lot of the same people and had so much in common."

This follows a source telling Us Weekly that Malik and Gomez had been friends "for years" and that he was "absolutely into her."

The insider stated, "He's adored her and believes she's an amazing person, inside and out." She is unrestricted in who she can see. Zayn, though, would really like to keep seeing Selena and see how things develop.

As much as it excites us and makes us want to delve deeper, things may be promising in the initial phase.But it will definitely be a beautiful journey to take on. If the couple runs for a longer distance and eventually gets married.