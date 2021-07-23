Selena Gomez throws BBQ pool party for BFFS on 29th birthday; Singer rented MASSIVE water slides for her bash

Selena Gomez marked her 29th birthday with a special party with her BFFs! The Rare singer marked her big day on 22nd July and was surrounded by loved ones during an intimate backyard celebration. "Selena threw a BBQ pool party today at her house with her closest girlfriends and a few family members," a source told E! News. "It was really low key but she was excited to get everyone together to celebrate turning 29," they added.

At the party, "Everyone was having fun jumping in the pool together and going down the huge water slide she rented," the insider continued. "There were balloons, pool toys and pink and white décor everywhere that said '29,' 'Selena So Fine' and 'HBD Selena.'" And as her friends sang her happy birthday before digging into cake, the insider noted, "She had a huge smile on her face."

Later, everyone raised their glasses—mostly filled with margaritas and rosé—for a celebratory toast to Gomez. The insider added that "She kept telling her friends how happy and grateful she was for them and was really appreciative." Additionally, Selena also took to her own IG and posted a selfie at the party alongside pals Paige Reed and Theresa Marie Mingus. "Thank you for all of the birthday love already," she later wrote. "You guys are the best!" The source also added that "Selena has been in a really great place lately and said she's excited for this next year of life." "She is working on more music and will be doing more acting," they noted.

