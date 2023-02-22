Selena Gomez tries Bella Hadid inspired TikTok filter, wishes to be ‘as pretty’ as model; Details here
Selena recently revealed that Bella Hadid is her ‘girl crush’ in a TikTok video.
Selena Gomez posted a TikTok video in a Bella Hadid inspired filter on Tuesday. The Calm Down singer has always been open about body positivity and mental health issues. Numerous times she has slammed the online trolls and bullies for body shaming as Gomez recently said she is not a model and will never be. Here are more details to know about the recent TikTok video posted by Bella Hadid.
Selena Gomez TikTok video
In the TikTok video Selena Gomez was seen with the Bella Hadid inspired filter that helped you to look similar to the model in an almond-shaped eyes, plum pout, slender nose, and freckles across the face. Gomez also mouthed to the video, ‘My name is Bella Hadid’. In the selfie style video, Selena Gomez also wrote that she wished to be as pretty as Bella Hadid.
Gomez also shared a video clip without any filter saying that, ‘This is me. I accidentally laminated my brows too much.” The singer added in a sultry voice, ‘My name is Selena Gomez’ and added that it doesn’t even sound sexy.
The Calm Down singer also posted a modeling shot of Bella Hadid which she captioned with, ‘#girlcrush’.
Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid both have history with the singer The Weeknd. Gomez dated the singer in 2017 for ten months while Hadid and The Weeknd have been in an on-and-off relationship from 2015 to 2019. Gomez and Hadid unfollowed each other from Instagram when the Wolves singer started dating The Weeknd.
According to the reports Selena Gomez started following Bella Hadid on Instagram in November 2019. Gomez also opened about her split with The Weeknd in 2017 as the Wolves singer said that she is very proud of the true friendship with the Grammy winner singer. They ended their relationship as best of friends and genuinely care for each another.
As per reports, Selena Gomez might be currently dating Chainsmokers musician Drew Taggart as they have been spotted hanging around.
