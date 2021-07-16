Selena Gomez trolls her younger self; Mocks her blue hair, old interviews & more in new video

Selena Gomez recently poked fun at her younger self on Tik Tok and discussed her old blue hair, past interviews and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Selena Gomez recently looked back, way back in a recent video! Before launching her own makeup line, recording multiple hits, hanging out with bestie Taylor Swift, Gomez was just a teen girl who starred in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. While fans still adore her first role as a teen pop star, the actress and singer doesn’t think so.

The actress recently appeared on Tik Tok to poke fun at her younger self and trolled her past looks, plus, an old interview from the Teen Vogue party in 2007. The Rare singer posted a video of herself, holding a multi-coloured wig while mouthing the words of her younger self, saying, "I've got some blue going on!" (The actress rocked blue streaks in her hair at the time).

After another voice in the interview asked about her inspiration, she continued, "I don't know! I like a little edge and a little pop in my hair, so I wanted to add something different, especially for the Teen Vogue party." The 28-year-old singer hilariously captioned the post, "To my younger self: you're not cool bro." Although fans would seemingly disagree with Selena, considering her TikTok has already racked up 2.7 million likes since it's upload on July 16.

Back in June, the actress spoke to Vogue magazine and looked back at some of the most iconic fashion moments of her career. The first lookup was her pictured in an oversized tee, skinny jeans and white stiletto boots she wore to the ABC All Star party in 2007. To which Selena replied: “It’s so bad,” she admitted, while laughing at the look she styled herself. “I thought I was so cool, you guys.” She also looked back at one of the looks from her Love You Like a Love Song music video and stated that, “It was the first time I tried to be high fashion…and you can laugh at that, because that’s not high fashion.”

