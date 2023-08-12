Selena Gomez twins with Francia Raisa as BFFs spend time after fallout drama, latter says 'No beef just salsa'

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship has been a rollercoaster with a heartwrenching kidney transfer, alleged fallout, and birthday reconciliation involved. The two, who were reportedly estranged at one point, are back to being best friends. The gal pals were spotted hanging out for the first time since their fallout and friendship drama, and here's how it went.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa spotted after fallout drama

Gomez has been very active on social media for the past few weeks. The singer has been sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, random selfies, and images from her time hanging out with friends. The pop star met Raisa hours ago and shared a picture of them twinning in similar animal-print heels. The girls went to dinner together and were spotted with Gomez's half-sister Gracie and a few other friends at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's beef a thing of the past post singer's birthday wish? Find out

Raisa proceeded to reshare the story posted by Gomez and joked, "No beef just salsa." She also added in brackets that the twinning was not planned but a coincidence between the two friends. Rumors about a feud started last year when the singer said Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. Raisa seemed to take offense about it and then unfollowed Gomez on Instagram. Fans defended the 31-year-old saying she only meant the music industry.

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa drama explained

According to netizens, since Raisa is an actress and not a singer or musician, she was not Gomez didn't mention her name. Meanwhile, others were appalled about the whole thing since Raisa donated one of her kidneys to the Come and Get It hitmaker, a few years back. Their reconciliation came after a long time when Gomez made a post on her Instagram a few weeks back wishing Raisa on her birthday alongside three lovely images of them together.

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. [red heart emoji] @franciaraisa," she captioned the post. The actress re-followed the pop star again after it and later addressed the rumors alleging she was forced to donate her kidney. Raisa rubbished the claims and maintained that their relationship is well and good.

Selena Gomez shares selfies before dinner with Francia Raisa

Meanwhile, Gomez kept her tradition of posting selfies alive as she shared new images on her Instagram story prior to going to dinner with her then-estranged friend. She can be seen wearing a black dress in one mirror selfie and a pink robe in another. The singer then shared her dinner look with another mirror selfie and flaunted her short black dress with a slit and brown printed heels. Gomez also posted a smiling image of her at the Italian restaurant.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Only Murders in the Building 3: Episode schedule of Selena Gomez starrer mystery comedy-drama series on Hulu