Selena Gomez unleashes her quirky self as she shares glimpses from recent shoot; Fans are all hearts

Selena Gomez, the renowned American singer is totally a busy bee these days. The multi-faceted talent is equally busy in her roles as a singer, actress, and TV host. When it comes to her television career, Selena Gomez is set to be a part of two upcoming cooking shows, which are currently under production. The actress-singer, who is currently busy with the shooting of her cooking show, has been treating her fans and followers with pictures from the shoot, quite often.

Selena Gomez unleashes her quirky self in latest Instagram post

Recently, the Only Murders In The Building actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of her latest shoot, with a series of fun pictures. Gomez unleashed her quirky self in the Instagram post, which consists of some stunning photoshoot pictures, and some candid ones. "Dazed ‘20," the Look At Her Now singer captioned her post.

In the first picture, Selena Gomez looked absolutely stunning in a halter-neck top made of metal chains, heavy pendants, and leather, and she flaunted her body tattoo. In the next candid click, she is seen in a beige oversized blazer, and teddy bear-printed skirt, and messy hair. Another click showcased her in a fun pose, where Selena, is seen in a black body suit, with silver balloons tied to her feet. She also shared a post-shoot click, where a widely smiling singer is seen wiping her red lipstick, which is spread all over her mouth and chin. The singer also shared some stunning photoshoot pictures, at last.

Check out Selena Gomez's Instagram post, below:

Fans shower love on Selena's post

The fans and followers of Selena Gomez are going absolutely gaga over her new Instagram post, and have been showering love on her for her candidness and authenticity. "Selena is 31 years old and still look the same when she was on Disney channel," wrote a fan, who have been following the singer's career from a long time. "Sis doesn’t age," commented a follower. "Here we see a hard-working, talented woman and what to say more than a beautiful woman," wrote another fan.

Selena's career

As reported earlier, Selena Gomez is reportedly working on her new music album currently and is planning to release it very soon. When it comes to her acting career, she will be next seen in the third season of Only Murders In The Building, which is set to release on August 8.

