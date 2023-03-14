Selena Gomez uses Miley Cyrus’ song as caption in latest makeup-free PICS; Fan asks ‘Collab when?’

Selena Gomez has now rooted for former Disney actor Miley Cyrus. A few hours back, Selena took to her Instagram space and shared a couple of new selfies sans any makeup. In the first photo, the 30-year-old singer can be seen sporting a slight smile while she kept her hair open and donned a top with a plunging neckline. In the next selfie, Selena can be seen making a cheeky expression with her nose scrunched up. She tagged Miley on her post and even captioned it ‘Violet Chemistry’. It should be noted that Violet Chemistry is the 8th track on Cyrus’ latest studio album Endless Summer Vacation, which came out just three days back on March 10th.

Are Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus collaborating?

As soon as Selena posted the pictures on her social media space, her fans and followers flooded the post with likes and comments. While some fans were curious about the reference and asked if there is a collaboration happening, others could not help but be in awe of the actress’ beauty. One fan wrote, “MILEY COLLAB WHEN????”. Another fan said, “Beautiful lady (slew of emojis)”, while yet another follower called her gorgeous.

Moreover, Miley Cyrus too left a red heart emoji in the comments of the Only Murders in the Building alum. Media personality Paris Hilton commented with a red heart emoji on Selena’s post as well.

However, it should be noted that neither Selena nor Miley has dropped any other hints or information about a possible collaboration.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus’ history

Selena and Miley go way back to their teen years when they were both featured on the Disney channel in their own shows. While the Rare Beauty founder starred on Wizards of Waverly Place, Miley featured on Hannah Montana, where Selena occasionally appeared as Mikayla. Moreover, at one point, they were rumoured to be feuding as they both dated Nick Jonas. While Miley was with Nick from 2006 to 2007, Selena dated the 30-year-old singer for some time in 2008. However, both Cyrus and Gomez have already put the rumours of the feud to rest in the past.

