Selena Gomez votes during ongoing US elections; Shares photos of herself filling out the ballot

Selena Gomez recently shared pictures of herself filling out the ballot during the ongoing United States presidential elections. Scroll down to see the picture.
Selena Gomez has voted in the US elections! The 28-year-old Love You Like a Love Song singer revealed that she received her ballot to vote in the 2020 presidential election, and posted pictures from her voting experience on Thursday (October 22) on her Instagram. “Just finished filling out my ballot!” she captioned the series of pictures, showcasing herself smiling with an I Voted sticker and looking over her ballot.  

 

In case you missed it, Selena Gomez recently revealed in her conversation with Dr. Vivek Murthy, on Instagram Live, the 28-year-old singer and entrepreneur revealed that she went through a bit of depression as the pandemic overtook the United States. “In the beginning, I couldn’t deal with it that well. I kind of went into a bit of a depression,” she explained.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just finished filling out my ballot!

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Selena continued, “My job is a lot of travel, connecting with people, making people happy, and that makes me happy, so it has been a struggle.” Now, Selena explained, she is feeling better. “Slowly, towards the end, I found things I’m doing are coming out, and that was extremely exciting for me. I’ve worked on personal things like a beauty line that has a goal of reaching USD 100 million in 10 years for mental health,” she shared.

 

