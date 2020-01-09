Selena Gomez on waking up after kidney transplant surgery: I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming

Ahead of her upcoming album Rare releasing, Selena Gomez got candid in an interview about her life-threatening kidney transplant surgery and what happened when she woke up post the operation. Read below for more details.

Selena Gomez is planning to conquer 2020 as her upcoming album Rare is just a few days away from its release date; January 10, 2020, to be exact. The 27-year-old singer, whose life has seen its fair share of highs and lows, is reflecting on her past while looking at the bright future as her primary theme for Rare. In 2017, Selena had to face one of her biggest challenges to date, as she had to get a life-threatening kidney transplant done, due to side-effects from her lupus disease. It was close friend Francia Raisa, who donated her kidney to Gomez.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, the Lose You To Love Me singer has gotten brutally honest about her thought process during the two-hour kidney transplant surgery that ended up extending to seven hours more. While Selena maintains that lupus was a huge thing that happened to her, the kidney transplant is still the scariest moment of her life because there was the possibility of dying. "The moment I came out I remember starting to shake and my mom screaming and then being put back under," Gomez recalled emotionally. Furthermore, Selena explained that the seven-hour extension in her surgery was due to complications. In the process, Gomez's doctors had to use arteries from her legs.

"That’s what makes you go, You know what, I’m just so happy to be alive," the singer shared.

We're glad everything worked out for Selena Gomez and that the singer is hale and hearty!

