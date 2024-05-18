Selena Gomez Walks Cannes Red Carpet In White As She Arrives For Emilia Pérez Premiere; See Here

Selena Gomez returned to the Cannes Film Festival after five years to promote her upcoming film, Emilia Pérez. The actress was snapped at the event in a white minidress paired with golden jewelry, waving at her fans. According to Elle, Gomez will indulge in a jury photocall ahead of her movie premiere. The Monte Carlo actress last appeared at the film festival in 2019 to promote her film, The Dead Don’t Die.

For her second look of the day, the actress appeared in a black and white off-shoulder gown with silver statement jewelry and her hair tied up in a pony.

Selena Gomez’s comments over her upcoming film Emilia Pérez

For the shoot of Emilia Pérez, Gomez stayed in Paris and had a conversation with Rolling Stone about being in the city of love. The actress also conveyed her love for the country in her latest release, Love On. In her interview with the media portal, the singer said, "I felt like I could be a normal human being there. I fell in love with everything about it and the life that I lived there for two months."

Furthermore, the actress shared that she loves the world of acting but would also not want to step away from her music.

The Only Murders in the Building star claimed, “I think it’s natural for people to take breaks, but I think for me, there is a whole other aspect to my life, pride and joy.”

She added, “I love films. I love TV. I just feel like I haven’t done a lot of the things that I want to do in that space. It’s not that it’s ‘no, never’ [to music]; it’s more that I would like to explore that world a bit more and have the time to actually do that.”

Did Selena Gomez impress the fashion police with her dress choices at Cannes?

While the Hollywood actress stepped down at Cannes in a white outfit, Gomez quickly changed into a black and white off-shoulder dress for the red carpet. Later at night, the former Disney actress appeared in a black and navy blue body-hugging dress. While the colors suit her perfectly, Gomez turned a few heads, as the shades do not often go together.

The Same Old Love singer opted for bold red lips and golden rings to pair her dress with.

Selena’s fashion game was top-notch at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

