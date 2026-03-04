Selena Gomez Wants 4 Kids With Benny Blanco, Reveals The Family Stone Connection: ‘If We're Only Able to Have One…’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have not stopped being everyone's dream couple following their star-studded wedding in 2025 but the duo hasn't achieved their long felt wishes- becoming parents. During a recent appearance on the second episode of the Friends Keep Secrets podcast hosted by music producer Benny Blanco and his friend Lil Dicky (real name Dave Burd), Selena Gomez spoke about her family planning with her husband.

Selena Gomez expresses wish to have four kids of her own

Talking to Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco who are divided on the number of kids they want with him going upto maximum two and she wanting three, the Can't Keep My Hands to Myself singer shared she has bigger plans, "I want four, but that's out there.” Sharing how she came to the number after watching a scene starring Diane Keaton in The Family Stone, she added, "One day at my dinner table, when I'm her age, I want to see that dinner table.” The songstress was reminded of her own nana while watching the scene and how the whole film was ‘sweet and touching’ but also ‘sad’.

She's aware that in the end her hopes may just end up as wishful thinking, “Whatever happens, happens. If we're only able to have one, none. I hope... we don't know. But my dream for sure was that scene where they're all at the dinner table and they're just with their partners or their significant others or kids or single and it's just like this beautiful cast of characters.” And also joked about how it would be ‘crazy h-ll’ until her kids would become adults.

The two have repeatedly expressed their wish to have their own children one day with Benny Blanco sharing how he's super happy being an uncle and would love to share the experience as a dad as well. Meanwhile, the duo got married on September 27, 2025 with attendance from Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Mark Ronson, Paul Rudd and her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

