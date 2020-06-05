Selena Gomez wants fans to 'hear more from Black voices' as George Floyd protests continue to rage in US

In support of the 'Blackout Tuesday' movement earlier this week, Selena Gomez had also shut down her website and issued a statement.

As George Floyd protests continue to rage in the US, celebrities are taking a stand to speak up and contribute in their own little way. Selena Gomez is one such star. The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to urge her millions of fans and followers to listen to 'more Black voices'. In a powerful post, Selena wrote, "I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices."

The 'Lose You to Love Me' singer added, "Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."

Take a look at Selena Gomez's latest Instagram post below:

In support of the 'Blackout Tuesday' movement earlier this week, Selena also shut down her website and issued a statement. It read, "It’s my hope today you are taking the time to do some introspective thinking about how we can all come together and listen to one another with an open heart and mind."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shuts down her website as a sign of support for Black Lives Matter movement

What are your thoughts on Hollywood celebrities taking a stand? Let us know in the comments below.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×