Selena Gomez on why people worry about her so much: My personal life got out of control when I was super young

Selena Gomez came back stronger, healthier and definitely happier than ever in 2019, after her mental breakdown in 2018. Then, this year saw the singer make a strong comeback in music with her latest hit album, Rare, which comes five years after the super successful Revival. While Rare secured the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, Selena's heartbreaking single Lose You To Love Me scored the 27-year-old singer her first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. However, her resurrection was not without some serious struggles in her personal life.

In a recent chat with Amy Schumer for Interview, the Trainwreck star asked Gomez if people should be worried about the singer, in regards to her kind yet vulnerable nature. To this, the Boyfriend singer firmly stated, "No," and added that she's been through really difficult stuff due to which a picture was painted of her life. This was a scary moment for Selena because she didn't want it to affect her career. When Amy asked Gomez to further elaborate on affecting her career through her personal life, the singer shared, "Yeah. It got out of control when I was super young. I think it showed people that I was weak in certain moments and that I had troubles. Some people just get off on building people up and then trying to bring them down."

"I guess what I mean is that people worry about me because I’ve had some trouble in the past. And it’s kind, it is. But I’m okay. I deal with what I deal with, and if I feel like I’m having a rough week or I’m not up to doing something, I don’t do it," the Dolittle star added to Interview.

We're happy to see Selena Gomez 2.0 thriving and working towards a more hale and hearty lifestyle by keeping her loved ones close and ignoring the negativity!

