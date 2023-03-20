Selena Gomez wishes she could hug ‘all 400 million’ followers; Fan says ‘We will make a line’

Selena Gomez loves to express her love and gratitude to all her loyal fans and followers. Recently, she gave a glimpse of the same on Instagram. After taking a short break from social media platforms, the Rare Beauty founder has been quite active online. Every now and then, she treats netizens with a sneak-peak into her personal and professional lives. She recently became the first woman to cross 400 million followers on Instagram. And now, she took to the photo-and-video-sharing platform and posted a slew of throwback pictures with fans and expressed that she wants to hug all of them.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

Last night, Selena took to her Instagram space and shared a slideshow of photos from different times in the past when she posed with her fans at different concerts or events. In the pictures, we see a younger version of Selena who smiled and hugged fans as they held different banners for her. Sharing these pictures, Selena captioned the post, “Wishing I could hug all 400 million of you (white heart emoji)”

Fans react to Selena Gomez’s Instagram post

As soon as Selena posted the pictures on Instagram, they were flooded with likes and comments. Fans expressed their love for the Only Murders in the Building alum. One fan wrote, “Do it. We will make a line.” A second fan’s comment read, “I don’t typically feel connected to artists that I don’t know. But Selena… I f*ckin love this girl! Will rock with you forever (black heart emoji)”. Another fan said, “You reposting our photo was not on my 2023 bingo card… I am geeking! Miss you and this tour so much (heart emoji)”. A fourth fan’s comment read, “Life rewards good people like you, never allow anyone to turn off your light... you are unique and authentic....”

