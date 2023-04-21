Selena Gomez wraps up Only Murders In The Building Season 3; Shares a special PIC with co-star Meryl Streep
Selena Gomez finally wrapped up the shooting of Only Murders In The Building Season 3. The actress-singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic with her co-star Meryl Streep.
Only Murderers In The Building, the popular television series is set to get its third season soon. The mystery comedy-drama features a stellar star cast including Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and others. Meryl Streep, the celebrated Hollywood star has joined the star cast of the much-awaited third season of the show. Recently, Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that the shooting of Only Murderers In The Building Season 3 is finished, with a special post.
Selena Gomez shares a picture with Meryl Streep
After wrapping up the shooting of the much-awaited third season, Selena Gomez took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely still with her co-star and the woman adore, she look up to, and love - Meryl Streep. "Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love," reads the actress-singer's post.
