Selena Gomez wrote SCATHING email to Facebook heads over their neglect toward hate speech

According to Wall Street Journal, Selena Gomez had written a scathing private email to Facebook for not dealing with hate speech on the social media platform, back in 2020. The publishing house got their hands on the popstar’s email while investigating how Facebook uses AI to detect hate speech.

Back in 2010, the Rare singer reached out Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg after receiving a hateful comment to one of her posts on Instagram. To which Sandberg replied, claiming that Facebook’s AI detected 91 percent of posts that violated rules on hate speech. In her email, the singer wrote: “You refuse to even mention, let alone address, the problem Facebook has with white supremacists and bigots.” In addition to that, teh singer also highlighted the hateful groups that were “full of hate and lies that might lead to people being hurt or, even worse, killed.”

According to the investigation conducted by WSJ, Facebook’s AI has trouble identifying the differences between harmful videos that include hateful content such as first-person shootings and car crashes.

Back in September 2020, the singer also stood against the hate and racism issues on social media platforms and shared a snippet from the same email WSJ recently published. “Facebook and Instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry. I am calling you both to HELP STOP THIS. Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech violence and misinformation. Our future depends on it,” she shared on Instagram last year.

