Selena Gomez's Beau Benny Blanco Admits To Bringing a Deep Fryer and Nacho Machine For Her on a Movie Date; Here's WHY

Benny Blanco is not one to shy away from grand gestures, especially when it comes to his girlfriend, Selena Gomez. During a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, the music producer shared how he made their Valentine's Day unforgettable by transforming a movie theater into a cozy, snack-filled paradise tailored just for her.

Creating the Perfect Movie Night

As their one-year anniversary approached, which coincides with Gomez's birthday on July 22, Blanco wanted to plan something extraordinary. He decided to rent out an entire movie theater, ensuring they could enjoy a private screening in comfort. "I wanted to do something she would absolutely love," Blanco explained. To make it extra special, he removed the standard theater seats and replaced them with a large, comfortable couch, creating a unique and intimate viewing experience.

Thoughtful Snack Preparation

Blanco didn't stop at just providing a cozy environment; he also curated a menu of Gomez's favorite snacks. He revealed that he went to great lengths to find out what she loved by consulting her closest family and friends. The result was an impressive array of treats, including homemade fried pickles made fresh with a deep fryer he brought to the theater, Taco Bell items, Hot Cheetos, and classic movie theater nachos, complete with a nacho machine. They watched Almost Famous, Gomez's favorite movie from her childhood, while enjoying these personalized snacks.

Blanco also shared that he and Gomez had been keeping their relationship under wraps for months before making it public in December 2023. He expressed excitement about their upcoming anniversary, hinting at more surprises to come.

Looking Towards the Future

During the interview, Stern praised Blanco's efforts, predicting that the couple might be heading towards marriage. Blanco agreed, describing Gomez as his best friend and emphasizing how much she means to him. When Stern playfully asked if a proposal was on the horizon, Blanco joked about not being ready just yet, admitting he still had some preparations to make.

