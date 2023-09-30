Selena Gomez's bff Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham denied entry at Paris Fashion Week afterparty

David Beckham's son Brooklyn Beckham, and Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, Selena Gomez's "soul sister", were denied entry at an exclusive afterparty during the Paris Fashion Week. This incident has drawn attention, especially as it seems to be a case of déjà vu for Brooklyn, who faced a similar rejection back in 2015 when he was underage. Now, at the age of 24 and married to Peltz, why were they stopped from entering? This incident occurred at an unfortunate time for the Beckham family, as David Beckham's Inter Miami had just suffered a loss in their recent match.

Rejection in Paris for Brooklyn Beckham and Selena Gomez

Brooklyn and Peltz had a great time in the fashion capital of the world attending dinners and parties. Unfortunately, they were denied entry to a Paris Fashion Week afterparty, which caused some distress. A video of the incident was shared on social media, showing Brooklyn Beckham speaking with the entrance staff before they were excluded from the event. The exact details of their interaction are unknown, leaving people to question why they were not allowed in.

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham can't wait to 'start a family' with Nicola Peltz, pens note for third engagement anniversary

Club 'Rasputin' denial

Brooklyn and Peltz were hoping to attend the afterparty at 'Rasputin', but were denied access after only two minutes of discussion. It was clear that they did not have authorization to enter the venue, and the couple was visibly disappointed. The reason for their rejection is unknown, which has caused speculation and curiosity among onlookers who wonder what might have happened to cause this unfortunate turn of events.

ALSO READ: Who is billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham? 5 things to know about Brooklyn Beckham’s wife