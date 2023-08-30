Selena Gomez’s BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham shares adorable pictures with singer's younger sister Gracie; See inside

Nicola Peltz Beckham recently shared a series of snapshots on Instagram, giving fans a peek into her delightful relationship with Gracie, the younger sister of her close friend Selena Gomez.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Gracie's kitchen bonding

The final two photos from the series of pictures she shared showcase an adorable scene in the kitchen. Nicola and Gracie are both there, looking happy. Gracie, dressed in a pink hoodie, wears a white headband and enjoys a snack. Nicola maintains her laid-back fashion in a white tank top and blue jeans, and the two share a heartwarming moment as Nicola hugs Gracie in the picture.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift attend Selena Gomez’s birthday after 4th of July celebration? Find out

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham make a stylish pair

The first trio of pictures captures Nicola Peltz Beckham alongside her husband, Brooklyn Beckham. In these images, Nicola looks effortlessly chic, wearing blue jeans, a white tank top, and sporting sunglasses that are casually hanging off of her tank top. Her signature style shines through as she completes the look with a stylish bandana.

ALSO READ: 'When your bestie is the bestest': Taylor Swift cheers for Selena Gomez's Single Soon and says she'll be dancing on new song 'forever'

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham's friendship timeline

Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Beckham have become fast friends in Hollywood. They started sharing moments on social media in 2022, celebrating milestones and even vacationing together. From Mexico trips to matching tattoos, their bond has grown strong. Gomez referred to them as a "throuple" in a playful way during a holiday. They supported each other during events and practices, with Gomez attending Peltz Beckham's husband's soccer practice. They often dressed in sync, and their matching "angel" tattoos symbolized their friendship. Peltz Beckham described Gomez as her "soul sister," and Gomez mentioned speaking the same "love language." Their heartfelt Instagram posts showcased their closeness. Peltz Beckham marked Gomez's 31st birthday with a sweet message. Their friendship, filled with joy and shared experiences, has blossomed and remains a heartwarming bond in the entertainment industry. Selela's little sister Gracie who spends a lot of time with Selena has also spent quite a bit of time with Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and with Nicola's recent instagram post it is evident that they've also grown quite close.

ALSO READ: 'Broke my hand': Selena Gomez responds to Single Soon debuting at Top 20 and how she doesn't 'care about selling anything'