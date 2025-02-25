Selena Gomez’s Former Friend Threatens to ‘Expose’ a Major Celebrity After Their Alleged Feud Last Year; DEETS

Selena Gomez’s former bestie, Caroline Franklin, is threatening to “expose” a major celebrity, and fans speculate she’s talking about the Only Murders in the Building actress. The pair, who have been friends for years, reportedly had a feud, which ended their friendship for good.

They have not been spotted together since July 2023, and in November last year, Gomez unfollowed Franklin on Instagram, confirming their fallout. Although the reason behind the besties cutting ties was unclear, reports suggest that it has something to do with Franklin being an avid Donald Trump supporter.

On the contrary, Gomez has previously spoken against the current US President’s policies. On February 19, Daily Mail shared screenshots of Franklin’s threat on social media. The influencer called out all the “phony celebrities” for talking about human rights and feminism but never showing support through their actions.

“You guys are so full of s***. Performative activism at its finest,” she added. Franklin claimed that whenever she decides “how and when to expose you,” she’d do so with complete detail and sincerity to the 10-year friendship she experiences, likely referring to Gomez.

She allegedly took a dig at half-Palestinian supermodel Gigi Hadid for her insensitive comments on the Israel attacks, calling her an “idiot with a pretty face.” Although the Emilia Pérez actress didn’t respond to the threat possibly meant for her, a source told a British tabloid that she’s not worried about Franklin.

The source also alleged that Franklin’s recent behavior is nothing more than attention-seeking. Understandably, Gomez wouldn’t be bothered about her former bestie as she’s busy ticking things off her bucket list.

In the last couple of months, the singer got engaged to Benny Blanco, announced her new album I Said I Love You First, earned a Golden Globes nomination, and bagged her first-ever SAG Award for Only Murders in the Building.