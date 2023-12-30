Selena Gomez’s friend Francia Raísa opens up about not talking to Selena for six years: says ‘We didn’t speak at all’

Francia Raísa has opened up about her fallout with Selena Gomez and their eventual reconciliation. Speaking to USA Today, the How I Met Your Father actress said, “It’s still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship.”

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa made headlines in 2017 when the latter donated a kidney to Selena. The two besties, however, grew apart over the years, as Francia revealed in her latest interview. What she said and where does she stand now with Selena Gomez? Scroll to read more.

ALSO READ: Who is Jermaine Jackson? Exploring the life, career, and net worth of Michael Jackson's brother

Francia Raísa revealed that she and Selena did not speak much in the past six years

In an interview published by USA Today on December 28, Francia Raísa dished out on her friendship with Selena Gomez throughout the years.

The girls who made headlines in 2017 and became poster girls of female friendship fell apart in the following years followed by a reconciliation in July this year.

“I don’t know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn’t spoken much in six years. Especially last year, we didn’t speak at all,” she disclosed to USA Today.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa’s fallout and reconciliation

Selena Gomez and Francia Raísa first met while co-starring in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Wizards of Waverly Place. They initially bonded over teenage breakups and their Mexican American roots, as reported by USA Today. Their friendship made global headlines after Francia donated a kidney to Selena Gomez in 2017.

Things got awkward between the actresses when, last year, Selena Gomez named Taylor Swift as the only “friend in the industry” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

Selena Gomez’s statement was posted on Instagram and Francia Raísa reacted to it by commenting “Interesting,” clearly offended by her friend’s statement. Gomez later apologized by commenting in the comments section of a TikTok video. "Sorry, I didn’t mention every person I know,” she said.

Several months after their online altercation, Selena posted a birthday tribute for Francia on her Instagram for her 35th birthday. The girls later met for dinner and called a truce.

In her interview with USA Today, Francia emphasized, “We’ve never really had beef with each other. Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then, when you come back together, you're better people.”

She and I are still getting to know each other again, she further added.

Speaking about whether she regrets donating a kidney to the Rare Beauty founder, Francia said, “No, the relationship was always there. There was just a tiff.”

Where Selena has been running her business for years, Francia is now dipping her toes in the entrepreneurial world with her homemade salsa line in collaboration with La Victoria.

ALSO READ: Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? Here’s how she celebrated prison release after eight years