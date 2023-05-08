Selena Gomez’s health update: Everything to know about singer’s struggle with Lupus

In a recent episode of Apple TV+ series Dear, Selena Gomez opened up about her health battle with Lupus. The singer was diagnosed with lupus in 2014 which came with a stroke warning and side effects of fluctuating weight with the medication. She said, ‘So hearing from a doctor, ‘You could have had a stroke onstage, you could have died’ — it was a lot. But I didn’t allow it to sink in; I didn’t want to process it’. Gomez also said that she was getting bullied for weight gain which was caused by lupus. Though she put on a strong front, the singer revealed that this negativity was taking a toll on her.

Here is everything to know about Selena Gomez’s health condition and struggles with this disease.

Selena Gomez’s struggle with Lupus

Selena lupus diagnosis

According to Mayo Clinic, lupus is an autoimmune disease which causes chronic inflammation in different parts of the body including lungs, kidneys, skin, and heart. It can cause certain complications like kidney damage, mental health disorders, heart problems, and more. Selena Gomez was diagnosed with this autoimmune condition in 2014.

In 2017, Selena shared an Instagram post in which she revealed about getting a kidney transplant from her best friend Francia Raisa and was recovering from it.

In an Apple TV+ show Dear, Selena Gomez also said that she is forever thankful to her friend Francia Raisa for donating a kidney. The Wolves singer added, ‘the idea of someone not even second-guessing to be a donor was unbelievably overwhelming’.

Gomez’s health update

Reportedly, Lupus cannot be completely cured and kidney transplant will only help in reversing the problem that this condition created in the kidneys. Therefore, Gomez will still have to undergo treatment and take medication to suppress Lupus.

Previously Selena Gomez told Elle that Lupus, treatment, mental illness, and public heartbreaks were enough to take her down but the singer kept going in hopes that she can help other people with her diagnosis.

