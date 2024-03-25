Selena Gomez's Instagram Post Goes Viral After She Shares And Deletes New Photos Within 60 Seconds

Selena Gomez, the multifaceted entertainer known for her roles in both television and music, has established herself as a prominent figure not only in the entertainment industry but also on social media platforms. With her enormous following, Gomez strategically utilizes platforms like Instagram to engage with fans, share glimpses of her life, and sometimes stir up buzz with intriguing posts. Recently, the 31-year-old sparked interest when she briefly posted a revealing photo before promptly deleting it, leaving her followers curious and eager for more.

Why did Selena Gomez delete her Instagram post?

In a surprising turn of events on March 24th, Selena Gomez made a return to Instagram, sharing two 'racy' photos that swiftly grabbed the attention of her fanbase. Known for her intermittent presence on the platform, the singer's Saturday night posts showcased her with wavy, hazel hair flowing down her shoulders, exuding a captivating allure.

However, one snapshot inadvertently revealed a minor wardrobe malfunction, as Gomez's low-cut black bandeau top slipped slightly lower than intended. Although the photo was promptly removed, eager fans had already immortalized it through screenshots, making it the top trending story on Twitter.

Fans pour love to Selena Gomez

After the incident, the singer’ fans went on to social media to call out the bullies to defend Selena Gomez against hateful and body-shaming comments.

One person wrote, “She’s beautiful!!! And always has been!!!!” and another said, “She is the strongest woman on earth.”

Another X user expressed, “Making fun of her disease even if she didn’t have an autoimmune disease would be disgusting…her weight is perfectly fine and healthy and she looks great either way,” and another added, “Beautiful Inside and Out.”

“Truly disgusting!!!! I love Selena so much all she does is give people the love and empowerment to be themselves in they’re on skin , yet having these disgusting seekers speak ugly on her behalf,” supported another Selena’ fan.

Selena Gomez makeup-free selfies

Before her Instagram gaffe, Selena Gomez, the renowned singer and actress, embraced authenticity by sharing a series of makeup-free images on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into her "real" moments. In the black-and-white closeup, the 31-year-old displayed her natural beauty, with her hair cascading down and her freckles adorning the bridge of her nose. The genuine portrayal garnered praise from Gomez's celebrity friends, with BFF Nicola Peltz Beckham celebrating her radiant beauty in the comments section with heartfelt admiration, "You're so beautiful 💖💖💖."

Continuing the candid streak, Gomez shared a selfie on her Instagram Story, capturing herself making a humorous expression with one eye closed, clad in a casual gray robe with unstyled hair. Beyond playful snapshots, the Rare Beauty founder has remained authentic in addressing her battle with self-esteem, showcasing a commitment to transparency and vulnerability amidst the curated world of social media.

