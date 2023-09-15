Selena Gomez’s latest song ‘Single Soon’ disappears from streaming platforms, leaves fans curious

Selena Gomez, known for her chart-topping hits, released 'Single Soon' just a few weeks ago on August 25th, providing the perfect soundtrack for the end of summer. However, as of September 14th, fans have been left confused as the song suddenly vanished from popular streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, as reported by Capital FM.

Unexplained absence

Fans of Selena Gomez have been left wondering why her popular song 'Single Soon' has suddenly disappeared from streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. The track is currently not showing up in search results, preventing users from listening to the catchy summer hit. The reason behind this removal is unknown, and it's unclear if it's due to technical difficulties or other factors. Fans are eagerly awaiting an explanation for this unexpected disappearance.

Frustration and speculation

In response to the song's absence, frustrated fans have taken to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice their concerns. Some users have reported being able to access the song despite its disappearance from Selena Gomez's page on Apple Music. Fans are expressing their longing for the track and seeking answers as to why it was removed. While some speculate about a possible remastered version, others simply want 'Single Soon' to return to the streaming platforms.

Despite fans eagerly anticipating an official statement, Selena Gomez has remained silent on the issue and has not publicly addressed it. Additionally, both Apple Music and Spotify have yet to explain why 'Single Soon' was removed. The song, which was released alongside Miley Cyrus' 'Used To Be Young,' brought a playful and dance-worthy vibe to the music scene, showcasing Selena Gomez's growth as an artist and desire to have fun with her music. Currently, the mystery surrounding the disappearance of 'Single Soon' continues.

