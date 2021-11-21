Selena Gomez's mom slams body shamers, reveals her near fatal battle with double pneumonia

Selena Gomez's mother Mandy Teefey took to her Instagram recently to react to social media comments body-shaming her and criticising her appearance on the cover of Entrepreneur magazine which showed her alongside her 29-year-old daughter and businesswoman Daniella Pierson. Teefey took to Instagram to respond to the comments about her weight in a lengthy note as she opened up about her health and a near-fatal experience.

In her note, Selena's mom shared screenshots of private messages she received on Instagram where a user offered to help her lose weight. Responding to the same, Mandy wrote a detailed caption where she mentioned while she wasn't keen on discussing it, the recent comments forced her to open up about her recent health issue.

Teefey wrote, "I was out of the hospital for maybe 3 1/2 weeks from double pneumonia. I was told I had days to live. I had miracle Drs and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The Drs fought and I was one of the few who made it out. I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection."

Selena's mom further spoke about posing for the magazine cover and wrote, "So, yesterday was a beautiful day for many reasons filled with personal attacks. I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace. It’s a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone. Let’s Wondermind!!! XO picture one was two days to live, picture two the day I was released."

Selena's fans were quick enough to send supportive messages to her mom and also slammed body shamers. It seems the singer takes after her mother and hence herself is also an advocate of putting one's mental health and wellness first.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez SPOTTED wearing Chris Evans’ sweater amid dating rumours