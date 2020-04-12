Selena Gomez's new track Boyfriend is inspired from a text message reveals the singer

Selena Gomez reveals her latest track Boyfriend is inspired by her text message to songwriter duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

Selena Gomez along with songwriter duo Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, called Apple Music recently to chat about her latest song titled Boyfriend. The 27-years-old songstress dropped her single two days ago which has received over ten million views in no time. 'Boyfriend' has already become a chartbuster making way into everyone's playlist and Selena reveals how they got into writing the song. "I want a boyfriend, but I just keep hitting dead ends," relatable much, isn't it?

The music moguls disclosed that the lyrics of the song are inspired by a text message that Selena sent Justin Tranter and Julia. "It happened literally from a text message," Michaels told Zane Lowe. "Well, it's like I feel like I've covered everything on the album. I was like, I don't know. Life's good. I want a boyfriend. That's about it.' And she's like, 'LOL, whatever. And I come in the studio and that's literally the title," they revealed. While penning down the lyrics, they also made sure that the song says 'I want a boyfriend' and not 'I need a boyfriend' so as not to send a wrong message to the listeners.

Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter is a popular songwriter duo who has collaborated with many acclaimed singers like Justin Bieber Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Linkin Park, Ariana Grande, Kesha and others over the years. The two have earlier collaborated with Selena Gomez for two singles titled Good For You and Hands to Myself. However, Justin Tranter reveals that the chorus of the new song titled Boyfriend, for which he has associated with Selena, has become his all-time favourite out of all the other songs they've collaborated for.

