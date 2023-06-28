Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building Season 3 gets release date; Find out

Selena Gomez just revealed the release date for her hit show Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The brand-new installment of the Hulu series is all set to premiere on August 8.

The 30-year-old actress took to her Instagram space and shared a new picture with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as she shared the exciting announcement with her fans and followers.

Selena Gomez poses with Steve Martin and Martin Short

A few moments back, Selena took to the ‘gram and shared a picture with Steve Martin and Martin Short. In the photograph, all three actors were seen standing next to each other and smiling as they posed for the picture in front of the camera. Selena, who was seen wearing a peach-colored top, kept her hair open and rested her face on her knuckles. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu”.

Fans react to Only Murders in the Building Season 3 release date announcement

As soon as Selena shared the photo, fans flooded her post with likes, reactions, and comments. They expressed their excitement about the upcoming season of the comedy show. One fan wrote, “THE HOLY TRINITY”. Another person commented, “ONLY LEGENDS IN THE BUILDING.” Yet another follower’s comment said, “ What a thrill, Selena. I can’t wait any longer to enjoy this new installment.”

Apart from Gomez, Martin, and Short, the new season will also feature Meryl Streep. A couple of months back, Selena shared a picture with the veteran actress as they wrapped up shooting for the show. In the caption, she wrote, “Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been. It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love. (heart face emoji)”

