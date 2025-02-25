Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building Season 5: From Plot to Cast, All We Know Amid Season 4's SAG Awards Win

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are set to return to the screen to solve yet another murder mystery. Following the show’s big win at the SAG Awards, the cast members will reprise their roles in Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building . Ahead of the filming process, the executive producer of the Hulu series sat down for a conversation with The Wrap, where he revealed that the actors will return to the set in March 2025.

Dan Fogelman shared that the new season promises "another big, fun mystery the writers have been cooking up." In his conversation with the media portal, the producer also expressed his excitement about having Gomez, Martin, and Short reprise their popular roles in the upcoming episodes.

Fogelman stated, “The ability for the writers to take those three actors, who are now so comfortable in the skin of their roles, and explore where the comedy and dramedy fit in the show—it’s always so fun to start a new story with them and delve into new aspects of their friendship and lives.”

He further added, “I think it’s going to be a really fun, fulfilling season.”

In the last season of the show, fans saw the podcasters head to Hollywood to get a movie made about their lives. While dealing with the actors who would portray them, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver were also investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki.

For the new season, the team is most likely to be filming in New York, and according to co-creator John Hoffman, the storyline will reflect current events in the city.

During an interview with Deadline in October, Hoffman revealed details about the upcoming season. He said, "Season 5 will touch on some very current things happening in New York—specifically, very relevant events unfolding in the city right now—in ways we honestly couldn’t have even predicted."

The showrunner further added, "We discovered certain things, we heard whispers about others, and the season will be deeply reflective of New York—both historically and in its modern form."

He also shared that the show has always balanced classic and contemporary elements, and Season 5 will continue following that same approach.

More details about the new episodes will be revealed soon.