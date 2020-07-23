Selena Gomez's pals flood the internet with UNSEEN photos of the singer; Reveal she's the ultimate dog mamma

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday this week. The singer's best friends shared unseen photos of Selena to mark her special day.

Blessed are those celebrity friends who flood our timelines with adorable unseen photos of our favourite stars. Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on July 22. The singer maintained a low profile on social media but her friends went all out to celebrate their best friend's birthday. Selena's friend anna collins posted a bunch of photos featuring Selena and her pooches on her Instagram stories and celebrated the lose you to love me hitmaker. The numerous photos hinted at what an adorable dog mamma Sel is!

Sharing a mix of six photos and videos, anna gave us a look at how much Selena loves her pooches. These photos featured the singer sleeping, hanging out and cuddling the dogs on several occasions. Apart from giving us a look at "Doglena", anna also shared a cute photo of Selena with a halo and deemed her "Slaylena."

On the Other Hand, Raquelle Stevens shared memorable videos and photos of the singer from their time together in the last two years. She started the series by writing, "Big day today!" following with the messages reading, "Happy Birthday @selenagomez! A decade of friendship together, we've been through it all. I cherish all of our memories, and this past year was filled with so many great ones..." and "I know the best is ahead and I love you with all my (heart)" as she shared other photos.

Check out the photos below:

Selena shared a few of the birthday wishes on her Instagram Stories. However, she's been tight-lipped on how she celebrated her quarantine birthday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×