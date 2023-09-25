Selena Gomez's slick moment of thigh-high boots and crisp men's white button down shirt is big SLAY

Selena Gomez, the talented singer and actress, has once again captured the attention of her fans with a recent Instagram update. On Saturday evening, she treated her followers to a series of sexy selfies, showcasing her fashion-forward choices.

Selena's thigh-high black boots

Selena Gomez left fans awestruck as she posted pictures of herself donning thigh-high latex black boots with stiletto heels and pointed toes. In one striking image, she is seen perched on the edge of a luxurious hotel bed beneath a sparkling chandelier. The boots exude an irresistible allure, and Selena playfully added a black heart emoji next to them. Her daring fashion choice demonstrates her confidence and bold sense of style.

What makes this Instagram update even more attention-grabbing is Selena's choice to go pantsless. She paired her thigh-high boots with an oversized white button-down shirt, creating a chic and minimalist look that accentuates her long legs. This outfit choice is a testament to Selena's ability to effortlessly combine high-fashion elements with everyday comfort.

Selena's glamorous makeup

In addition to her captivating outfit, Selena Gomez showcased her flawless makeup look in a second close-up image. With her hair parted down the middle and straightened down her back, she sported a natural palette with a glossy pale pink lip. Complementing her makeup, Selena wore a pair of gold hoops in her ears and a simple gold chain around her neck. The open shirt revealed her décolletage, adding a touch of sensuality to her overall appearance.

Selena's leopard print dress

In another photo, Selena donned a stunning leopard print dress with long sleeves, a turtleneck, and a flowing skirt. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek low ponytail, and she held a small black clutch in her hand. To complete the look, she wore a large gold ring on one finger. Selena's style versatility is truly remarkable, ranging from daring and sexy to elegant and glamorous.

Selena's recent project

Selena Gomez has been actively promoting her latest music since the release of her single, Single Soon, on August 25. During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA, she spoke about her high standards in relationships, emphasizing the importance of kindness and humor. She expressed her contentment with her single status, focusing on personal growth and happiness.

