Selena Gomez's weekend was all about eating food in bed and doing pilates; PICS Inside

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented artist, and a beloved celebrity, never fails to captivate her followers with glimpses of her everyday life. Through her Instagram stories, she recently shared candid snapshots that showcase her relaxed and active lifestyle. Let's dive into these unguarded moments that offer a delightful insight into Selena's world, one of the moments happen to be her looking super chic, even while working out.

Selena Gomez's indulgence in bed

In one of her Insta stories, Selena exudes an effortless charm as she's clicked in a black and white shot. Wrapping herself in a towel, she's comfortably lounging in bed while eating a tasty meal of what look slike a taco with dips.

Selena Gomez's energetic workouts with a side of fun

Switching gears, Selena's next story shows a more vibrant scene. With an infectious smile, she's seen on a pilates reformer, having fun in an energetic workout session. She's wearing a tank top, grey sweats, and socks which embody both comfort and functionality. Amidst her laughter and determination, Selena looks absolutely fit and fab.

Selena Gomez's projects

She recently released the documentary film Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which premiered at AFI Fest and subsequently on Apple TV+ and in select theaters. Also started filming Only Murders in the Building Season 3 in January 2023, Gomez portrays Mabel Mora, a young artist delving into a murder investigation with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The series, lauded for its comedic crime fiction approach and lead chemistry, revolves around their shared interest in true crime podcasts and death in their apartment building. Gomez's ventures extend beyond acting; she's set to produce a Working Girl reboot on Hulu and revealed her Spanish learning journey for an upcoming Spain-set film, also disclosing her work on a new album. With a dynamic mix of acting, producing, and music endeavors, Gomez continues to captivate attention and maintain her status as a multifaceted artist on the rise. Selena Gomez was also recently in Paris working on her upcoming project Emilia Perez and surprised fans by sharing black-and-white photos from a recording studio on Instagram. The 30-year-old singer can be seen in the pictures seated in a chair with headphones and a microphone, dressed in cozy attire. She captioned the post, "don't worry guys. It's coming, even from Paris." Fans eagerly reacted to the post, expressing excitement about the potential new music.

