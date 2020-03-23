Self Made Netflix: Madam CJ Walker had three husbands; Here's all you need to know about her married life

Netflix released the miniseries Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker. In real life, Madam C. J. Walker was married thrice. Here's all you need to know about her husbands.

Over the weekend, a new miniseries arrived on Netflix and instantly became the talk of the town. The online streaming platform dropped a new show called Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C. J. Walker. Based on the biography On Her Own Ground by A'Lelia Bundles, the miniseries tells the story of Madam C. J. Walker, an African American washerwoman rises from poverty to build a beauty empire. She went on to become the first female self-made millionaire. Octavia Spencer plays the lead role.

The first season premiered features only four episodes. But they were enough to ignite the curiosity about Madam CJ Walker's husband. Just like the show, in real life too Sarah Breedlove, popularly known as Madam C.J. Walker, was married thrice. While she took up her third husband Charles Joseph Walker. Here's a look at her married life:

Madam CJ Walker's first husband, Moses McWilliams:

In 1882, 14-year-old Sarah married Moses to hoping to escape her abusive brother-in-law, Jesse Powell. Together, they had a baby girl whom they named A'Lelia Walker. However, Moses died in 1887, leaving 20-year-old Sarah and 2-year-old A'Lelia fending for themselves.

Madam CJ Walker's second husband, John Davis:

According to her biography, Sarah moved to St. Louis, where her three brothers lived. It was there that she met John Davis. In 1894, she tied the knot with John Davis. However, the wedding came to an end in 1903 before her business took off.

Madam CJ Walker's third husband Charles Joseph Walker:

Sarah met Charles when she was a laundress in St. Louis. As shown in the show, Sarah was washing clothes of the wealthy whites at low pay. They eventually walked down the aisle and Sarah and changed her name "Madam C.J. Walker" on Charles' advice. He felt the name was more recognisable. While the name changed helped her business, their marriage did not last long. The couple parted ways in 1912 after being married for six years.

