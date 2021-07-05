SELFIE: Courteney Cox REUNITES with Friends co stars Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow for a Fourth of July party

Courteney Cox revealed in a fun Instagram post how she celebrated the Fourth of July with her Friends co-stars and IRL BBFs, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

The Fourth of July is a monumental day to celebrate in the United States of America and Hollywood celebrities usually go all out commemorating the national holiday with some epic star-studded parties! For Courteney Cox, it was yet another chance to reunite with her Friends co-stars and IRL BFFs, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, along with Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern.

Taking to her Instagram page, Courteney treated her 11.5 million (and counting!) followers with two snaps from her Fourth of July party with Jennifer, Lisa and Laura in tow. In one selfie, we see the women of Friends posing for a selfie as Aniston fashionably strikes a pose with her hand on her beach blonde curls and golden, round-framed sunglasses while Kudrow sported a straw hat on top of her naturally left open hair. The Morning Show star and the Space Force star looked stunning, both dressed in black attires along with gold and silver chains, respectively.

In another photo, we see Cox leaning on Dern, with the Scream 5 star looking ethereal wearing a beige shirt along with a golden layered chain and silver hoop earrings while her hair was left open in natural curls and the Big Little Lies star looked gorgeous, adorned in a black floral printed dress with a plunging neckline and a bright orange cardigan tied as a crop top with her hair left open in wavy curls. Lara posted the same picture of the twosome on her Instagram as well.

Check out Courteney Cox's fun Fourth of July party with her gals below:

While Courteney's caption reads as, "Happy 4th! xoxo," Laura's caption reads as, "Happy 4th from us gals."

Amongst those who hit a like on Cox's IG post were Naomi Campbell, Karen Gillan, Emma Roberts and Jamie Alexander along with Ananya Panday and Konkana Sensharma. While Natasha Bedingfield commented twice: "Wow," and "Love you guys," David Spade quipped, "Cropped again!"

How we wish to be a fly on Courteney Cox's mansion walls!

