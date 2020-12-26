SELFIE: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner adorn matching paper crowns as they pose in front of their Christmas tree

Celebrating their first Christmas as parents to daughter Willa Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wore matching pink paper crowns and posed for a selfie in front of their beautifully decorated and lit up Christmas tree.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are amongst the many celebrity couples who are celebrating their first Christmas as parents. In case you were living under a rock, the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones star, who got married in May 2019, welcomed a baby girl on July 22 who they named Willa Jonas. Since then, the lovebirds' main focus has been their tiny munchkin.

To treat Jophie fans, Jonas took to Instagram Stories to share a Christmas selfie with the love of his life as the pair cuddled up close and posed in front of their beautifully decorated and lit up Christmas tree. In the selfie, you can see the married couple twinning in black turtlenecks while they're also seen adorning matching pink paper crowns, which could be for baby Willa. The gummy smiles on both Joe and Sophie is proof of just how special this particular festive season has been thanks to the new adorable addition to their family.

Check out Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Christmas 2020 selfie below:

Sophie shared Joe's IG story and quipped, "Hoe hoe hoe," along with a smirking emoticon.

We adore this couple and how!

Meanwhile, Joe also revealed via another IG story that his older brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas gifted him the rock band Mae's customised t-shirt and two vinyl copies of their album for Christmas. "OMG!! THIS RULES! @KEVINJONAS @DANIELLEJONAS THANK YOU!! I AM 15 AGAIN!"

Speaking of Willa's proud uncles, Nick Jonas had recently gushed about his new niece during a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight confessing how "she's the best."

