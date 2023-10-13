Selling Sunset 7 trailer out: Release date, cast details, and more about new season of popular reality television series

While the latest seasons of The Real Housewives franchise are coming out faster than netizens could hope for, reality television fans have yet another series to enjoy. Selling Sunset is back with a brand-new season and the Oppenheim Group has returned for more shade, drama, clashes, and luxury. Here's everything we know about the upcoming installment of the reality show including the release date, cast, synopsis, trailer, and more.

Selling Sunset 7 trailer out

The trailer for season 7 of Selling Sunset was released on October 12, 2023. "Reputation is everything when the series returns for Season 7 with sleek penthouse listings, a brand new office, and brand new personality clashes," the description reads. The official synopsis of the franchise says, "The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama."

Watch the trailer for Selling Sunset 7 here:

The promo features stunning fashion choices, glitzy masquerades, gorgeous views, wow-worthy real estate, as well as balancing work and social life. Tiesi and Lazkani continue to feud, and Nurk accuses Stause of still having feelings for Jason which leads to Stause rolling her eyes and walking out after saying, "I'm losing brain cells on this conversation."

Selling Sunset 7 release date and cast

Season 7 of Selling Sunset will premiere on November 3, 2023, on Netflix. The poster for the new installment shows the cast standing alongside a pool with their reflections revealing the truth about how they are feeling. The cast members of the upcoming season includes:

Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald

Emma Hernan

Chelsea Lazkani

Amanza Smith

Bre Tiesi

Nicole Young

Jason Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim

Fan reactions to Selling Sunset 7

One user wrote, "ON MY BIRTHDAY WEEKEND IM SO EXCITED." Another pointed out, "Selling Sunset is dropping its new season the same week as Real Housewives of Miami, Real Housewives of Potomac, and Married to Medicine. I'm overwhelmed!" A third agreed, "Married to Medicine, Real Housewives Of Potomac, Real Housewives of Miami and Selling Sunset all drop in the same week. Guyysss!! I'll be booked and busy. Do not call."

While there has been no official confirmation about the same, season 7 of Selling Sunset is expected to have 11 episodes considering the last two seasons also followed the 11-episode format. The first six seasons of the series are avilable to stream on Netflix. A spin-off show titled Selling the OC premiered on August 24, 2022, and its second season aired last month.

