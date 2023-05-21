Selling Sunset: Are Jason Oppenheim and Marie Lou married? Here's everything you need to know

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk, who met in July 2022 while vacationing on the Greek island of Mykonos, are growing strong together! 'Selling Sunset' Season 6 marked Marie-Lou's reality television debut, which got the audience's head wrapped around the series and got them thinking about the duo.

Here’s what we know about the character, which is dropping hints:

Jason just posted some lovely images on social media with her girlfriend, Marie-Lou. Although the Oppenheim Group CEO made no mention of a wedding, many thought Jason and Marie-Lou had already exchanged vows.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk look stunning in new photos.

In a recent joint post, Jason and Marie-Lou posted a series of images. The duo looks gorgeous in the images, with Marie-Lou wearing a white, feather-adorned short dress. Jason, on the other hand, was dressed in a black suit and a white shirt.

Jason and Marie-Lou run and rest alongside a luxury hotel pool in the images photographed by Charlotte Lobry. In addition, the pair posed in the front seat of a classic automobile. In the caption, Jason and Marie-Lou wrote, "Here's to a lifetime of adventures." The pair modified the caption as admirers began to react to the congratulations comments, assuming it was a wedding announcement. The caption says, "You always make me smile."

Wedding rumors are debunked by Jason Oppenheim.

Jason promptly turned to the comment section to clarify the situation when fans speculated that he and Marie-Lou had married. They are not yet married, according to their real-life personalities. "Clearly, these photos are confusing people," Jason said.

Please accept my apologies. "We didn't get married." "These are from an event that we went to together a few weeks ago," he continued. His response came after several social media users were perplexed by the message and congratulated him. 'Aww, Jason's daughter is heading down the aisle!'

While most followers were perplexed by Jason's recent tweet, some mocked the pair for their height disparity. "Aww, Jason, walking his daughter down the aisle!" one person said, while another added, "Weird angle so the height difference isn't so obvious!" "Is he walking her to the school bus?"

Wondered one reviewer. while another commented, "I doubt it, but it gives the impression that they're married or engaged." It appears to be a retort to Chrishell and G, but who knows? "That's a wild wedding dress if true," another person said. It appears to be a bath towel."

