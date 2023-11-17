Selling Sunset: Bre Tiesi isn’t sure if she’ll return to the Oppenheim Group, ‘I think I need a little more therapy’

Ahead of the season seven reunion of Selling Sunset' Bre Tiesi, real estate agent and reality TV personality, opens up about the challenges that come with filming the show and contemplates her continued association with the Oppenheim Group. The emotional toll of the series has made Tiesi think of exploring the possibility of therapy and introspection.

Uncertainty surrounding career and personal choices

Bre Tiesi's future association with the Oppenheim Group remains uncertain as the reality star grapples with decisions involving her career, motherhood, and commitment to not getting married again. In a candid Q&A, with The Hollywood Reporter, Tiesi discusses her hesitation in deciding whether to stay with the Oppenheim Group, expressing the need for additional therapy and downtime to process her emotions. "I think I need a little more therapy and a little bit more downtime. I’m going to have to process that one, I think" Tiesi said.

Fashion and authenticity in the spotlight

Bre Tiesi's distinctive fashion choices on Selling Sunset have garnered quite a bit of attention, with the reality star emphasizing the importance of remaining true to herself. Tiesi acknowledges her love for fashion and her penchant for being "a little extra here and there." She said, “I want to be fashionable, and we want to be fun, but I also never want to be out of character for who I am,” Bre continued, “What’s important to me is that I’m always on brand with who I actually am.”

Work-life balance and motherhood

Bre Tiesi sheds light on the complexities of being a new mom while maintaining a career in the competitive world of luxury real estate. She shares her struggles with guilt and the ongoing evaluation of her work-life balance. Tiesi reflects on the difficulties of juggling motherhood and career, acknowledging the guilt she experiences daily. She said, "I feel guilty every day, all day, truly. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life because you’re talking about the most fundamental years of creating who a person’s going to be, what their character is, their coping mechanisms, how they see things, everything. There’s nothing more important than right now. And it’s also a huge point in my career. So, I’m torn between being a boss bitch businesswoman and I brought this human to this earth, and my job is to make sure that he has everything that he needs, and me not being present isn’t doing that."

As Bre Tiesi faces the uncertainty of her future at the Oppenheim Group, viewers can anticipate revelations and emotional moments in the upcoming season seven reunion.

