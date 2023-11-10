Selling Sunset: Bre Tiesi thought the cameras weren’t rolling when she confessed to sleeping with Michael B. Jordan

During the latest season of Selling Sunset, Bre Tiesi, aged 32, found herself unintentionally sharing a personal experience involving Michael B. Jordan with her costars. The candid moment raised questions about how it made it into the show's final cut.

A slip of the tongue for Bre Tiesi

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tiesi shed light on the circumstances surrounding the revelation. She explained that the conversation took place while they were having casual girl talk, and the cameras were off for resetting. Bre said, “Basically, we were all having girl talk and we were sitting but they were resetting the cameras and it wasn't a conversation that was technically...” Tiesi admitted, "That's my own fault. I know better."

Unintended entertainment

In the unscripted exchange, when asked about their celebrity crushes, Tiesi responded with "Michael B. Jordan." Her confession, "I could do that — and I've done that," was met with laughter. Tiesi quickly added, "I'm kidding." She emphasized that she didn't intend for this private moment to become public, acknowledging the show's mission to create engaging content. Tiesi also revealed that the conversation touched upon her relationship with Nick Cannon, the father of her 16-month-old son, Legendary. However, not everything they discussed made it into the final edit.

Bre Tiesi's revelation on Selling Sunset offers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of reality TV. While the moment may not have been part of her original plan, Tiesi remains aware of the show's goal to entertain its audience.

