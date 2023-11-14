Selling Sunset: ‘Our traditions have changed,’ Chrishell Stause on plans with Partner G Flip

Chrishell Stause, the 42-year-old real estate agent, is gearing up for an exciting end to 2023. In an interview with PEOPLE, she discusses her evolving holiday traditions following her marriage to partner G Flip earlier this year. As their family dynamics change and loved ones relocate, Stause reveals their plans to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas in Australia during the colder months and then shift their festivities when the weather turns warm. She said, "Our traditions have changed. Our family has kind of moved and shifted, and people have moved around, so now we're spending Thanksgiving and Christmas in Australia when it's cold and miserable where my family's at,"

A dual-purpose trip to Australia

Stause talks more about their upcoming holiday plans, revealing that their journey serves a dual purpose. G Flip has been nominated for six ARIA Awards. Stause said, "G got nominated for six ARIA Awards, so fingers crossed for that. I'm going to go there for the award show, and I'll stay there for the holidays as well."

Lovey stage and expectations

When asked about her expectations for the holidays as a newlywed, Stause acknowledges that they are already in a lovey-dovey stage. She doesn't anticipate it being any better but is open to the idea of making it special. The couple's journey began on Halloween in 2021 when Stause was still dating her Selling Sunset co-star, Jason Oppenheim, and G Flip was in a relationship. After confirming her romance with G Flip in May 2022, following her split from Oppenheim, they eventually tied the knot in a small Las Vegas wedding, complete with an Elvis impersonator.

Gift giving skills

During the holiday season, Stause looks forward to putting her gift-giving skills to good use. "If I know the person really well, I'm an excellent gift-giver," she said. "I like to put a lot of time and thought into it, and really make it perfect."

It's going to be an exciting holiday season for Chrishell Stause with her partner G Flip, full of new traditions.

