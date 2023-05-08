Selling Sunset Season 6: New trailer, Cast, Release Date, and more

Selling Sunset is returning with season 6 this summer. The show showcases the drama at The Oppenheim Group, where elite real estate brokers sell the luxurious life to their affluent buyers. Netflix made the announcement with a teaser trailer on April 20, and the official trailer came out on May 4. Christine Quinn, who has been labeled as the show’s villain, will not make an appearance in the new season. Here is everything we know about Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset Season 6: Trailer

The trailer shows the women discussing the agents and wondering who the “new girl” is. We can see the agents discussing each other's personal lives, and that is where the conflict starts. Season 6 is sure to cause some explosions as the women are not afraid of “going at each other.” The trailer also gives us a glimpse of the new agents joining this season, Bre and Nicole.

Selling Sunset’s previously released teaser began with Chrisell saying, “I know people think I’m having a mid-life crisis, but I’m having an awakening.” It seems like she is referencing her relationship with G Flip. Chelsea struts into the frame, saying, “Been killing it in this market.” Emma declares that she is “building an empire right now.” Amamza says that she is “in a ‘I don’t give a f*** spot’ in her career at the moment. Heather, who was pregnant with her first child, calls herself a “rock star mommy and rock star businesswoman.” And Mary admits that it is “probably for the best” that Christine is gone.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian thanks Meghan Trainor for parenting tips in a heartfelt post; Says 'I needed this years ago'

Selling Sunset Season 6: Release date

Season 7 of the hit show Selling Sunset will return on Friday, May 19. The new season will comprise 11 episodes that will be 35 minutes long each.

Selling Sunset Season 6: Cast

The cast of Season 6 includes Oppenheim Group bosses Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim and the agents Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Davina Potratz, and Chelsea Lazkani. This season will have two new agents, Bre Tiesi, a model who has a son with Nick Cannon. In an interview with People, she said, “I wanted to transition out of modeling and start setting myself up for a long-term career. “I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, It’s time to be a big girl!” Christine Quinn will not be a part of Season 6.

Advertisement

Nicole Young, who is a longtime employee at the Oppenheim Group, will also be joining the cast this season. Nicole told People that she was originally meant to be on Season One, but “At the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I’m very protective of — to the entire world.” Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, and Jason’s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nur, are also set to appear in the new season of the show. Chrishell’s partner G Flip will make an appearance in the show.

ALSO READ: G.I. Joe producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura reveals about the next movie; Says 'We are in a lot of conversations'

Selling Sunset Season 7

Netflix renewed the popular show for Season 7 in June 2022. The shooting for the season began that summer itself. Netflix has not disclosed the cast details or a release date for Season 7, but Heather Rae Young revealed in March 2023 that she had not yet been filming for Season &. She told E! News, “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave, and I’ve been excited to get back to work, and so far, I have not been called back. It’s been a little frustrating. So [I’m] not sure what’s been going on.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton story: What is wrong with King George III? EXPLAINED