Selling Sunset Season 6: Will Christine Quinn make a comeback? Check trailer, release date, cast and more

Big news for Selling Sunset fans! Brace yourselves, because Season 6 is on its way to Netflix and it's going to be a wild ride. The fifth season of this hit reality real estate TV show was packed with drama, high fashion, and breathtaking real estate, and it looks like the new season won't disappoint. We saw Chrishell Stause's not-so-secret romance with her boss, Jason Oppenheim, play out in front of our eyes, while Heather Rae Young tied the knot with Tarek El Moussa, and Christine Quinn kept things...really interesting. But that's not all. The Oppenheim Group has added British realtor Chelsea Lazkani to their family, which means that the adventures are only just beginning with this new crew. With all the finale cliffhangers, reunion reveals, and social media updates, it's natural to wonder what happens next. Fortunately, we've got you covered with everything there is to know so far about what's next for the ladies on season 6. Get ready for another season of exciting real estate deals, stunning fashion, and juicy drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated season!

The Season Premiers on May 19th

Great news for fans of Selling Sunset! After months of anticipation, Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for season 6. Starting May 19, 2023, you can stream all the drama, luxury, and jaw-dropping real estate deals that the show is known for. But that's not all - Netflix has also announced that a seventh season is on the way, so fans can look forward to even more exciting episodes in the future. With so much Selling Sunset content to enjoy, the wait between seasons will be worth it. Get ready to binge-watch and immerse yourself in the glamorous world of high-end real estate.

Christine, a former cast member of a popular real estate reality show, has left the show following accusations of bribery. After rumours circulated that she may still have a role on the show despite the controversy, it has now been confirmed by US Weekly that Christine has officially departed after five seasons. Prior to her departure, there was speculation that Christine and her colleagues could find a way to work together, even if she was no longer affiliated with the brokerage. However, in April, Christine announced the launch of her new venture, RealOpen. This company will focus on cryptocurrency real estate transactions and is being spearheaded by Christine and her husband.

Chrishell, the reality TV star who has been known for her openness about her personal life on-screen, has yet to confirm if her partner, Australian musician G Flip, will appear on the upcoming season 6 of the show. The production team is currently discussing which cast members are willing to share their personal lives with viewers. Creator Adam DiVello expressed his hope to see G Flip on the show, but they have not met with Chrishell about it yet. In other news, Heather Rae El Moussa, aged 35, announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a baby boy in January 2023. The upcoming season of Selling Sunset is expected to follow her pregnancy journey, as filming began last summer after she first announced her pregnancy in July.

However, Maya Vander, who has been on the show since its inception, will not be returning this season. She had hinted at this possibility following the airing of season 5 and confirmed it in an interview with Women's Health.