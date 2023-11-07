Selling Sunset season 7: Episode 1- The Real Estate Apocalypse recap

The highly anticipated Season 7 premiere of Selling Sunset, titled The Real Estate Apocalypse, brings unexpected twists and a departure from the usual grand entrances. It immediately brings viewers on a lavish house tour led by Amanza, Bre, and Emma. However, beneath the sunny exterior, this season is all about complicated relationships and a real estate crisis.

Chrishell's Australia trip

The premiere episode focuses on Chrishell, who embarks on a journey to Australia, leaving behind her chaotic life for a bit. Surprisingly, her boss, Jason, also takes the 15-hour flight to join her. This absurd situation becomes more evident as Jason's young German model girlfriend, Marie-Lou, accompanies him, raising questions about the complexities of personal relationships in the O Group.

Mary's transition and California's tax implications

Mary's decision to step down from her managerial role at the O Group is a significant development in this episode. Her role is seemingly the same as Jason's but with less compensation. Additionally, the introduction of new real estate taxes in California adds another layer of complexity to the story. The taxation of high-value properties disrupts the luxury real estate market, posing challenges for the affluent clientele.

Chelsea's first birthday celebration

Chelsea's journey takes a turn as she prepares for her first-ever birthday celebration. Her backstory, marked by a lack of traditional birthdays because of her mother's frequent absence makes everyone emotional.

Mary's pregnancy revelation

Mary also has a big announcement – she's thinking about having a baby. There's a sweet moment when she takes a pregnancy test, and it comes back positive. It's a nice surprise for her. It's a surprise for her and Romain. They call Amanza to give the news.

Emma's thrill-seeking behavior and revelations in relationships

Emma, always up for some adventure, likes to live life on the edge, literally. She walks around infinity pools and climbs piles of wood. In this episode, she finally talks about a guy named Peter, who wasn't really a good choice for her, and that's been going on for five or six years. It's all a bit intense.

Nicole's transformation and Amanza's compassion

Nicole, who used to be seen as a bit overwhelmed, suddenly transforms into a strong character. She doesn't put up with Chrishell's insults and comes back with some confident responses. She even stands up for her looks when Chrishell makes fun of her plastic surgery.

Amanza, who's always been the caring one, tries to keep everyone from fighting. She gets deeply affected by all the conflicts and arguments going on. Last season, she had some health problems, and even though she doesn't say much about it, she lets us in on a secret crush she has. It's clear she's really close to the other ladies, and it's touching.

As the season of Selling Sunset unfolds, we can see that it's not just about beautiful homes – it's all about the drama in the lives of the agents. With unexpected turns, complex relationships, and changing characters, it's shaping up to be a season full of surprises.

