Selling Sunset: Season 7 Episode 11 Commission Impossible recap

As the last episode of Season 7 of Selling Sunset airs, the chaos and division that was in the Oppenheim Group throughout most of the season appear to reach a turning point. The lingering conflicts needed resolution as the season came to a close.

G and Chrishell's hidden wedding

One of the main mysteries of the season finale revolves around G and Chrishell's relationship. It's revealed that they have tied the knot, but the wedding itself remains a secret and hidden event. Chrishell has a diamond ring on her finger, hinting at their secret wedding. Interestingly, this key moment was not captured on camera during the show, as it took place between seasons.

Bre's bold proposal and showdown

Bre, feeling undervalued and determined to assert herself, makes a bold proposal for a different agent-brokerage sales split. Jason, however, disagrees with Bre's proposal, saying that no one in the office receives special treatment. Bre's ultimatum takes the form of her dramatic exit from the office after her proposal is firmly rejected.

Bre remains absent from the storyline until the grand opening party of the new Los Angeles office, where tensions run high. Jason, central to the season's drama, plays a pivotal role at the party, navigating through turbulent office dynamics while dealing with personal conflicts.

Amanza and Chrishell's reconciliation

The season finale has a heartwarming moment as Amanza and Chrishell, two key characters who have had feuds throughout the season, finally sit down to discuss their misunderstandings. Amanza's desire for unity and teamwork within the group contrasts with Chrishell's need for personal space.

Cassandra's arrival and explosive confrontation

Cassandra finally makes her entrance at the grand opening party. She is welcomed by Chelsea, she is brought over to have a conversation with Bre. Chelsea appears to mediate the differences between the two women, but Bre's resistance becomes evident.

Cassandra, in a remarkably polite yet overwhelming manner, confronts Bre about her reputation as a less-than-friendly person, citing multiple reliable sources. Bre retaliates with insults aimed at Cassandra's approach. The tension escalates, leading to an explosive moment when it seems like Bre might physically confront Cassandra. In a shocking turn of events, Bre ultimately stands up and storms out. Bre expresses her frustration, and says, "Fck this place and Fck this show." She removes her microphone and leaves.

The season finale of Selling Sunset Season 7, titled Commission Impossible, brings together the various threads of tension, conflict, and personal growth that have defined this season. While some storylines find resolution and reconciliation, others end with explosive confrontations and dramatic exits. As the season comes to a close, it leaves fans eagerly anticipating the future of the Oppenheim Group.

